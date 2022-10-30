Govt announces better conditions for bus drivers

The government's putting millions of dollars towards improving the pay rates for bus drivers.

The industry has been under pressure from a critical shortage of bus drivers.

Today, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced $61m that was allocated in this year's budget would be used to standardise minimum base wage rates, as towards a target rate, as agreed by public transport authorities.

The aim was for a $30 per hour rate for urban services, and $28 for regional services.

"This will help the industry transition to standard terms and conditions for bus drivers, which currently vary widely throughout the country," Michael Wood said.

He said that public transport authorities would also have the option to provide finding to operators so they could offer a penal rate for work after 9pm, or a $30 split shift allowance.

"We recognise the vital role that public transport has in our everyday lives and our economic and environmental future."

The recruitment and retention of bus drivers has been an industry-wide problem for some time.

Earlier this month, Metlink announced it would temporarily stop 67 trips on the Wellington bus network due to the shortage.

At the time, General Manager Samantha Gain said while the lack of staff is a problem nationwide, Wellington city was particularly affected.

"At a national level, there are promising movements around driver recruitment for the industry, including recent lobbying to the government to change immigration settings," said Gain.

"However, in the short term, we are still at an undeniable statistical disadvantage, needing an additional 120 drivers for a full complement."

In July Auckland Council announced an immediate wage increase for the city's bus drivers to boost staff numbers.

That came after continued bus service cancellations across the city.