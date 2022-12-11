Six injured in two-car SH1 crash near Wellsford

Source: 1News

Six people have been injured, three seriously, in a two-car crash on State Highway 1 at the south end of Wellsford.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.

The incident happened around 2.20pm today at the intersection with Davies Rd.

St John said three people were seriously injured and had all been transported to Auckland Hospital, two by helicopter and one by road.

A further three people suffered moderate injuries and have been transported to North Shore Hospital by ambulance.

Traffic is being diverted off the highway through Davies Rd and State Highway 16 while emergency services are at the scene.

New ZealandAccidentsAuckland

