Prince Harry and Meghan reveal first dance in documentary teaser

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex had their first dance to Land of a Thousand Dances.

In a newly released clip from their Netflix documentary, the couple shared more details from their 2018 wedding, and released a series of unseen photos of them dancing with friends at the reception.

Meghan said "I just really wanted the music to be fun. Even our first dance".

"Song of Thousand Dances? A Thousand Dances? I always get it wrong. That was our first dance. It was so fun. Just spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great."

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair also shared a picture of themselves dancing with Sir Elton John, a close friend of Harry's late mother Princess Diana.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan previously revealed in their Netflix docuseries that they met over Instagram.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during their wedding in 2018. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Harry, 38 - who has children Archie, three, and Lilibet, 18 months, with his wife - explained that he and Meghan "met over Instagram".

"I was just scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat, with dog ears.

"That was the first thing - I was like 'who is that?'"

At the time, Meghan was "really intent on being single" as she planned to travel around Europe over the summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said she "had a career, I had my life, I had my path, and then along came H. Talk about a plot twist."

Meghan, 41, explained that a friend helped to arrange a meeting with the prince.

The unnamed friend messaged her to say "between you and I thought you might want to know this being newly single and all".

"I put our Snapchat on Instagram and Prince Haz follows me (he’s a friend) he called me last night dying to meet you. Hehehehe. I might just have to set you up."

However, before their first conversation, Meghan did her "homework" by scouring Harry's Instagram feed, looking in particular at his passion for the environment.

She shared "when people say, ‘did you Google him?' No".

"But that’s your homework, you’re like hmm, let me see what they’re about in their feed, not what someone else says about them, but what they are putting out about themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That to me was the best barometer.

"I went through and it was just like beautiful photography and all these environmental shots and this time he was spending in Africa."

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan previously said that they first met when a mutual friend set them up on a blind date in 2016.