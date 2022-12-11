NZ film industry facing uncertainty after 2020 blockbuster boom

The New Zealand film industry is struggling to fill studio space following the back of a huge production boom in 2020.

"The forward bookings for next year are very low," Screen Industry Guild president Brendon Durey told 1 News.

He says major production companies are hesitant to book studio space in New Zealand, partly because of a lengthy review into the Government’s Screen Production Grant (NZSPG), which was launched last December.

Through the scheme, administered by the Film Commission, international productions can earn back 20 cents for every dollar they spend here.

"The Screen Production Grant is a net positive for the country in immediate financial terms but also much deeper in the way it develops our creative sector," Durey said.

He says while he supports the review of the scheme, which hasn’t been reviewed since 2014, the amount of time it is taking is causing uncertainty for offshore producers.

"The review has been talked about having decisions finalised in June next year which is an extremely long time to wait," he said.

However, Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Carmel Sepuloni says the Government will not be getting rid of the SPG.

"We’re just looking to make sure that it's working at its best, that we're getting the economic value out of it that the screen sector would like," she said.

It comes as Auckland Film Studio opened one of two brand new sound stages on Friday morning to keep up with global demand for studio space and content.

The stages cost $37.5m, with a $30m Government investment. The money will be reinvested by the council in further screen-related infrastructure.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited chief executive Nick Hill said the new stages are already booked, with a production set to occupy them in the new year.

Meanwhile, Screen Wellington has launched a new short film showcasing Wellington to offshore producers.

Producer Pamela Harvey-White and director Ben Milsom want the trailer to get offshore producers into the country, and keep them coming back.

"Post-Covid, lets get everyone back and into that groove that we had before," said Milsom said.