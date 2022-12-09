With more awards to her name, Demant is ready to leave a legacy

Black Ferns star Ruahei Demant has conceded her whirlwind year – topped off last night with one of rugby's triple crowns at the New Zealand Rugby Awards – has been a "bit overwhelming" but she has no plans to slow down now she's at the top of her game.

Last night, Demant won the Kelvin Tremain Memorial Trophy for New Zealand rugby player of the year while also earning Black Ferns player of the year and Māori player of the year.

The trio of trophies topped off an incredible year for the first-five after leading the Black Ferns to a World Cup title on home soil and winning women's 15s player of the year at the World Rugby Awards.

"It's been a little bit overwhelming," Demant told 1News.

"It's been very strange."

While Demant became just the third female player in history to win the Kelvin Tremain Memorial Trophy last night, she said the pinnacle for her was the Black Ferns' team of the year win and her name going down among New Zealand's indigenous best.

Ruahei Demant takes on the England defence in the nerve-wracking final win over England.

Ruahei Demant takes on the England defence in the nerve-wracking final win over England. (Source: Photosport)

"I remember as a child my sisters and I had a book 'Māori Sports Heroes'," she said.

"I remember looking at the photos in black and white and, you know, there was someone there who looked like me.

"To be recognised and honoured as one of those types of players for children now is very humbling."

In that book were some of her heroes; George Nepia and pioneering Wimbledon tennis player Ruia Morrison to name a few.

Demant wants to follow in their footsteps and leave a legacy for others.

"What happened at this World Cup is the benchmark," she said.

"This is the bare minimum."

