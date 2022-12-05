Kiwi Amelia Garvey one step closer to qualifying for LGPA Tour

Source: 1News

Amelia Garvey is one tournament away from joining Lydia Ko on the LPGA Tour full time.

Amelia Garvey

Amelia Garvey (Source: Photosport)

The 22-year-old from Christchurch has done enough to reach the final four rounds of qualifying for the main women’s tour after finishing two shots inside the top-70 cut-off in the penultimate event in Alabama.

Garvey started the event strongly with two-consecutive rounds of 69, before a third-round two-over 73 put her in need of a solid final round to progress.

She then carded a bogey and birdie in both nines, to finish three-under overall in a tie for 60th.

Garvey’s three-under par overall in a tie for 60th and will resume from that score for the remaining four rounds.

The final qualifying rounds are also in Alabama this weekend and Garvey needs a top-20 finish to earn full LPGA Tour rights for the 2023 season. She’s currently seven shots outside that cutoff.

Golf

Popular Stories

1

Covid-19: 34,528 new cases, 40 deaths reported in last week

2

Cafe owner jailed for selling food while not registered

3

Police car hits man after high-speed Auckland chase

4

Seymour says Helen Clark would have sacked Jackson over interview

Latest Stories

NZ hospitality industry bounces back after two slow years

US intel chief thinking 'optimistically' for Ukraine forces

No charges laid yet after car rolls off cliff in East Auckland

Covid-19: 34,528 new cases, 40 deaths reported in last week

Seymour says Helen Clark would have sacked Jackson over interview

Related Stories

Golf robots could be key to expanding NZ's golf market

Woods believes LIV-PGA 'animosity' is likely here to stay

Tiger Woods withdraws from his tournament with foot injury

Lydia Ko world's top ranked golfer for first time since 2017