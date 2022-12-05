Kiwi Amelia Garvey one step closer to qualifying for LGPA Tour

Amelia Garvey is one tournament away from joining Lydia Ko on the LPGA Tour full time.

Amelia Garvey (Source: Photosport)

The 22-year-old from Christchurch has done enough to reach the final four rounds of qualifying for the main women’s tour after finishing two shots inside the top-70 cut-off in the penultimate event in Alabama.

Garvey started the event strongly with two-consecutive rounds of 69, before a third-round two-over 73 put her in need of a solid final round to progress.

She then carded a bogey and birdie in both nines, to finish three-under overall in a tie for 60th.

and will resume from that score for the remaining four rounds.

The final qualifying rounds are also in Alabama this weekend and Garvey needs a top-20 finish to earn full LPGA Tour rights for the 2023 season. She’s currently seven shots outside that cutoff.