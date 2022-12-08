Nanaia Mahuta confirms she will stand again at next election

Labour MP Nanaia Mahuta, who has been under fire for her role in the short-lived introduction of a controversial entrenchment clause to Three Waters legislation, has confirmed she plans to stand again in the 2023 election.

It comes as National Party leader Christopher Luxon called for Mahuta to be sacked yesterday, alleging that she breached the cabinet manual by adopting the entrenchment provision in defiance of her party.

In a statement this afternoon, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop reiterated the call, saying that she also broke the rules by not consulting Justice Minister Kiri Allan on "all proposals affecting constitutional arrangements".

"Ms Mahuta first failed to uphold a clear Cabinet minute opposing entrenching sections of the Three Waters Bill and it’s now clear she failed to even talk to the Minister responsible for New Zealand’s constitution as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is a constitutional cluster of epic proportions and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern needs to show some leadership and hold someone accountable for this debacle," he stated.

However, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has pushed back against allegations that Mahuta has been keeping her colleagues in the dark over her entrenchment views, saying it was a mistake made and fixed "as a team".

Speaking to 1News Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay today, Mahuta said she will stand again next year "because I think that it’s important to ensure that the changes that we've been putting through can continue to progress".

When questioned on whether she would be comfortable giving up her local government portfolio, she responded that it was a matter decided by the prime minister, but felt she'd achieved a lot in the role to date.

"I think ministers come and go and they make a contribution while they can... I always felt that I would do the very best that I can to represent the values of the Labour Party."

Mahuta preferred to emphasise the positive outcomes she says will be enabled by Three Waters legislation, rather than the controversy that has recently surrounded her involvement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nanaia Mahuta. (Source: 1News)

"If we don't do something like this then what we're saying is that it is acceptable for wastewater to be running into their river and you can't get kai from there anymore, I don't want that to be part of the future for my children.

"The Government has some specific priorities that require us to be bold and courageous in order to achieve those outcomes," she said.

Watch more from Jessica Mutch McKay's interview with Nanaia Mahuta on 1News at 6pm.