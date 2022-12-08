Ardern to announce 'handful of retirements' next week

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to announce a "handful of retirements" next week.

The prime minister told 1News Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay, "it's around this time people start talking about their plans".

Her announcement came after Mutch McKay asked Ardern whether Nanaia Mahuta will keep the local government portfolio.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (Source: 1News)

"Look I haven't sat down and started working through the reshuffle that I have long flagged that we would undertake, but I will be in the new year, over the summer, spending a bit of time thinking about that and in the new year be looking to change up some of our portfolios," Ardern replied during a one-on-one interview today.

"I'll also be actually announcing next week a handful of retirements, and these aren't unanticipated, of course, in a political cycle, it is around this time that people start talking about their plans.

"So that will ease the pathway and create a bit of space for that reshuffle in the new year."

Ardern wouldn't be drawn on who will be retiring, with Mutch McKay explicitly asking if Mahuta would be one of them.

"I won't be commenting on retirements, but what I will say is that I see Nanaia as an important part of our team and she has a huge contribution to continue to make."

However, speaking to 1News in an interview this afternoon, Mahuta confirmed she intends to stand for re-election next year.

She also wouldn't say whether Willie Jackson will stay on as broadcasting minister after scrutiny following a tough Q+A interview on the weekend.

Ardern said she doesn't judge an MP's performance on one interview.

'Hungry for the job'

Mutch McKay asked Ardern whether she is still "hungry for the job" with next year's election on the horizon.

"I'd like to think that you can see that, whether it's in the House or day-to-day. I give my all to this job and I'd like to think I always have, no matter what's been coming at me," Ardern responded.

The prime minister said she knew it was a "tough gig" when she first went into the job.

"I always knew what it would take. It's fair to say though there have been challenges that I think none of us anticipated, but still challenges we have come through very strongly."

Finally, Ardern revealed what she is looking forward to doing over summer which she hasn't been able to do and has missed.

"Sleep," she simply responded with a smile.