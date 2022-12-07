Those who died in attack on US Capitol honoured for heroism

The police officers and family of those who died in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol last year have been honoured today at a ceremony for their heroism.

"History will forever note that on January 6th, democracy lived on because of them," majority leader Chuck Schumer said.

The Democrat and his House speaker colleague Nancy Pelosi were first in line to award the Congressional gold medals - followed by Republican leaders Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy.

But in an obvious snub, the family of police officer Brian Sicknick refused to shake hands with the GOP politicians, who have continued to support former president Donald Trump - accused of inciting the violence that day.

"It was a day unlike any other in our nation's history," Chief J. Thomas Manger of the US Capitol Police said.

"And for us, it was a day defined by chaos, courage, tragic loss and resolve. And I especially want to recognise our officers who made the ultimate sacrifice."

The ceremony coincided with news that the January 6 House Committee investigating the events of that day has agreed to make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.

It's believed to be likely one of the names on the list will Trump's.

The committee has been open in tying its work to claims the former president deliberately tried to overthrow the incoming government in an attempt to hold onto power.

The bad news keeps coming for Trump, who earlier this week lost a battle that went all the way to the Supreme Court, to stop his presidential tax returns handed over to another House Committee.

Also today, his family business was found guilty of widespread tax evasion in New York, a jury finding the Trump Organisation had committed tax fraud over a period of 15 years. Trump has said he will appeal the verdict.