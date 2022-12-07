Poll: Huge support for permanent half-price public transport

An overwhelming majority of eligible voters want half-price public transport fares made permanent.

That's according to the latest 1News Kantar Public Poll.

Respondents were asked: "The Government made public transport fares half-price from April 1, 2022. This is due to end on January 31, 2023. Do you think half-price public transport fares should be made permanent?"

Most (79%) said yes, 14% said no, and 7% were unsure or refused to answer.

Those more likely than average (79%) to want the move made permanent include women aged 18-34 (90%), Green Party supporters (89%), and Labour Party supporters (85%).

Those more likely than average (14%) to oppose the idea include ACT Party supporters (29%), residents in Otago and Southland (25%), those aged 70+ (22%), National Party supporters (19%) and men (17%).

Asked about the results, Auckland Transport (AT) manager Richard Harrison said: "We'd welcome anything that makes public transport more attractive...So if it was going to be extended, we'd be glad for it."

Auckland Transport manager of metro optimisation Richard Harrison. (Source: 1News)

He added that it lines up with what AT's hearing from customers, and said the scheme so far has been a factor in increased passenger numbers: "It certainly makes it an easier choice for people to get out of their car."

Other issues need addressing first - Willis





National's finance spokesperson Nicola Willis. (Source: 1News)

National's finance spokesperson Nicola Willis told 1News "public transport is really important".

"However, we are in a cost of living crisis, so any extra spending that the Government does needs to reach a high bar in terms of the value that it creates," she said.

"When I talk to Wellingtonians about what's stopping them catching the bus, they say it's not reliable enough and it's not frequent enough.

"So I think if we want to encourage more people to use public transport, we need to address those challenges first."

She also said inflation's root causes need to be addressed, criticising the Government's approach.

"The problem with band-aids is, eventually you have to rip them off."

Balance needed - Robertson

FINANCE MINISTER GRANT ROBERTSON. (Source: 1News)

Finance Minister Grant Robertson told 1News that Cabinet is considering its options, taking into account the current inflation rate.

"But we also have to balance that against the fact this is a very expensive policy.

"And what it does is, it robs the fund that funds our roads and the repairs of our roads, so we've got to get that balance right.

"No doubt, halving the cost of something is a popular policy. We've got to make sure that it's sustainable," he said.

