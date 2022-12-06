Poll: MPs react to latest results as election year looms

It was a tale of two parties at Parliament today, as MPs reacted to last night's 1News Kantar Public Poll.

The poll showed National and ACT on-track to secure a majority in the next election, with a combined 64 seats. Labour leader Jacinda Ardern is still preferred prime minister among those polled, but National leader Christopher Luxon is closing the gap.

If the results were replicated in next year's general election, some Labour MPs would be left looking for new jobs.

"It's a year out from an election and that's the way it is," list MP Helen White told 1News.

"It wouldn't be appropriate to be worried at this stage, we're a year away," MP for Ilam Sarah Pallett said.

"Nothing spooks us," MP for Ōhāriu Greg O'Connor added.

And National MPs also tried to downplay the result but described it as "encouraging".

1News Kantar Public poll result for December 2022. (Source: 1News)

"It's going to be an emotional rollercoaster next year, and it's going to be tight," list MP Paul Goldsmith told 1News.

"We've got to get out there and sell our message...of hope and change," campaign chairman Chris Bishop said.

The Opportunities Party leader Raf Manji thinks he can win Ilam off Pallett.

"I see I was above Grant Robertson in the preferred prime minister stakes, so that's good," he said.

And on these numbers, Te Pāti Māori would welcome a third MP to the fold - but co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said they're distancing themselves from "all the noise" and focusing on "what it is we need to see [the] Government doing".

"There's quite a bit that goes on in the house this side of Christmas."

Between November 26-30, 2022, 1011 eligible voters were polled by mobile phone (503) and online, using online panels (508). The maximum sampling error is approximately ±3.1%-points at the 95% confidence level. For party support and preferred Prime Minister, percentages have been rounded up or down to whole numbers. The data has been weighted to align with Stats NZ population counts for age, gender, region, education level and ethnic identification. The sample for mobile phones is selected by random dialling using probability sampling, and the online sample is collected using an online panel.