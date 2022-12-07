MFAT 'monitoring the impacts' of Indonesia's extramarital sex ban

New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) is "monitoring the impacts" of Indonesia's controversial revision of its penal code banning sex outside marriage, which was approved yesterday.

Activists hold up posters during a rally against Indonesia's new criminal law in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. (Source: Associated Press)

Revision of the code, which is expected to take up to three years to take effect, will apply to citizens and visitors in the country alike.

Under the revised articles, people who have extramarital sex may be sentenced to a year in jail. Cohabitation outside marriage will also be made illegal, punishable by six months in prison.

The promotion of contraception will also be illegal.

The code around religious and political freedom has also been revised, with religious blasphemy to be made illegal.

A ban on insulting a sitting president or vice president has also been restored.

In a statement, a spokesperson for MFAT told 1News it is "aware that Indonesia has passed a new Criminal Code which has not yet been signed into law".

"MFAT is monitoring the impacts of the new Code and will assess in due course whether additional information should be included in our travel advisory for Indonesia."