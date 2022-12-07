MFAT 'monitoring the impacts' of Indonesia's extramarital sex ban

Source: 1News

New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) is "monitoring the impacts" of Indonesia's controversial revision of its penal code banning sex outside marriage, which was approved yesterday.

Activists hold up posters during a rally against Indonesia's new criminal law in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

Activists hold up posters during a rally against Indonesia's new criminal law in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. (Source: Associated Press)

Revision of the code, which is expected to take up to three years to take effect, will apply to citizens and visitors in the country alike.

Under the revised articles, people who have extramarital sex may be sentenced to a year in jail. Cohabitation outside marriage will also be made illegal, punishable by six months in prison.

The promotion of contraception will also be illegal.

The code around religious and political freedom has also been revised, with religious blasphemy to be made illegal.

Read More

A ban on insulting a sitting president or vice president has also been restored.

In a statement, a spokesperson for MFAT told 1News it is "aware that Indonesia has passed a new Criminal Code which has not yet been signed into law".

"MFAT is monitoring the impacts of the new Code and will assess in due course whether additional information should be included in our travel advisory for Indonesia."

WorldAsiaCrime and JusticeSocial Issues

Popular Stories

1

Luxon and Ardern spar as National leader calls for Mahuta's sacking

2

Christchurch park assault: Police release image of man

3

Auckland school lockdown ends after gun reportedly fired nearby

4

Covid-19: Daily cases top 7000 for first time since July

5

1 injured after crash involving train, vehicle trailer in Whangārei

6

Supreme Court rules in favour of Wairarapa Māori

Latest Stories

Democratic Senator Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker

More invasive road cameras catch nearly 200,000 phone offences

Small pets allowed on Auckland buses from late December

What your small business can do right now to reduce emissions

Sponsored by EECA

Steve Smith handed Australian captaincy for injured Pat Cummins

Related Stories

Uber fined for overestimating fare prices in Australia

German 'babysitter' on trial in huge child sexual abuse case

Argentine vice president sentenced to 6 years in prison for fraud