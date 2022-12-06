Thousands of coronial files, reports impacted in security breach

Thousands of coronial files and reports had their access impacted following a "cyber-security breach", the Ministry of Justice confirmed today.

It comes after a company which provides IT services to a third-party provider the ministry has contracts with was targeted.

At this stage, it's believed approximately 14,500 coronial files relating to the transportation of deceased people across the country from November 2018 to November 2022 were affected, Ministry of Justice chief operating officer Carl Crafar said in a statement.

A further 4000 post mortem reports relating to files from Northland, Waikato, the Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, Wellington, Horowhenua-Kāpiti, Nelson-Marlborough, Otago and Southland from March 2020 to November 2022 were also impacted.

The ministry has been working alongside other Government agencies, including the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), Office of the Privacy Commissioner, police, and CERT NZ to "fully understand the extent of the issue" since it was made aware of it last Wednesday.

"The chief coroner has also been informed."

The Ministry of Justice's systems were not directly targeted.

Crafar said while the cyber security incident had blocked access to the data, there was no evidence at this stage that the data had been taken.

However, the Ministry could not rule out the possibility, and it is now under investigation by cyber security experts.

“We acknowledge that this incident has affected information that is sensitive. We will continue working to understand the extent of the incident," Crafar said.

“We are conscious that so-called malicious actors behind such activity can monitor public commentary on incidents of this nature so will not be providing more detailed information on our responses at this time.”

Mercury IT, who the ministry confirmed was the company responsible for its data storage, put out its own statement shortly after confirming it had been targeted in a ransomware attack on November 30, the Privacy Commissioner said.

"Urgent work is underway to understand the number of organisations affected, the nature of the information involved and the extent to which any information has been copied out of the system," the Office of the Privacy Commissioner said in a statement.

"We encourage any clients of Mercury IT who have been impacted by this incident and who have not already been in touch with us to contact the Office of the Privacy Commissioner."

Anyone who receives or finds information relating to the cyberattack has been urged to "do the right thing".

"Do not spread it. Do not share it. Report it to the New Zealand Police. No one should contribute to its widespread dissemination. Spreading this information or profiteering from it causes anxiety and distress to victims."

Anyone who believes they may have been affected has been advised to contact the Ministry of Justice at contactus@justice.govt.nz, or call 0800 638 924.