The body of a diver who was reported missing yesterday in Wellington's Karaka Bay has been found.

Karaka Bay and Scorching Bay in Wellington (Source: istock.com)

The diver was reported missing yesterday at 6pm.

Police staff, including the maritime unit and police national dive squad, along with the Coastguard, Surf Lifesaving and a helicopter, were deployed to search the wider area.

Police said the diver's body was found just before 8am today.

The death will be referred to the coroner.