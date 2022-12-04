Tyson Fury stops Derek Chisora in 10th round of heavyweight title bout

Tyson Fury easily retained his WBC heavyweight belt by stopping Derek Chisora again thanks to his overwhelming advantage of reach and height this morning.

Tyson Fury lands a right hand against Derek Chisora. (Source: Associated Press)

Referee Victor Loughlin didn't end the one-sided all-British fight until 10 seconds remained in the 10th round. It could have finished five rounds sooner and nobody could have complained. Not least Chisora, who could hardly see out of his right eye after seven rounds.

Chisora was game and made good starts in the early going with a couple of flush rights to Fury's face in different rounds. But Fury shrugged them off and inevitably took control with his jab.

The challenger, facing Fury for a third time, couldn't stop the jab thanks to Fury's reach advantage of more than 28cm from a height advantage of 18cm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fury made a mockery of his control by showboating from early on when he looked like he could end the bout at any time at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Read More David Light wins dramatic split decision to set up world title fight

He improved his record to 33-0-1 with his 24th knockout. He has given Chisora his first (2011), fifth (2014) and 13th losses, all of them comfortably.

Afterwards, Fury faced off against Ukranian Oleksandr Usyk, the holder of the IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight belts.

A fight for the undisputed heavyweight title may occur in the first half of next year, and possibly in the Middle East.

Fury also told media that he may require elbow surgery, but would fight Usyk after that.

If Usyk is not available for any reason, Fury promised to fight Englishman Joe Joyce, a recent conqueror of New Zealander Joseph Parker (both of whom were also ringside), in an all-British fight at Wembley.