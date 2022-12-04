Space station captures incredible footage of NZ from above

Beautiful footage of New Zealand has been captured by cameras on the International Space Station (ISS).

Images from external cameras on the ISS show the top of the South Island and the middle of the North Island as it passed over the country on Sunday morning.

ISS Above, which tracks the ISS and shares live views of the Earth as seen from the Space Station, posted the footage to Twitter.

International Space Station. (Source: istock.com)

“Kia ora Aotearoa New Zealand,” said the post. “The clouds have nicely cooperated to give us this special Space Station view of Te Waipounamu / South Island across to Te Ika-a-Māui / North Island.”

The ISS orbits Earth every 90 minutes, which gives the crew 16 sunrises and sunsets every day.