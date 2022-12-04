Baggage handlers in Melbourne stood down for abusing luggage

Baggage handlers at Melbourne Airport have been stood down after being filmed throwing and slamming luggage onto a carousel.

The three men are captured abusing several pieces of luggage behind the baggage claim area, seemingly unaware that they are being filmed.

According to a report from 9News, the men worked for Swissport, a ground handling service contracted by Qantas.

The airline has condemned the behaviour, calling it "unacceptable."

Swissport confirmed that they had been stood down pending an urgent investigation.

A passenger told Today (9News' breakfast programme) that it was "really disrespectful".

"People are not aware of what is in those bags, it can be important to them and you expect not to get that when you fly with Qantas," the person said.