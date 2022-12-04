Baggage handlers in Melbourne stood down for abusing luggage

Source: 1News

Baggage handlers at Melbourne Airport have been stood down after being filmed throwing and slamming luggage onto a carousel.

The three men are captured abusing several pieces of luggage behind the baggage claim area, seemingly unaware that they are being filmed.

According to a report from 9News, the men worked for Swissport, a ground handling service contracted by Qantas.

The airline has condemned the behaviour, calling it "unacceptable."

Swissport confirmed that they had been stood down pending an urgent investigation.

A passenger told Today (9News' breakfast programme) that it was "really disrespectful".

"People are not aware of what is in those bags, it can be important to them and you expect not to get that when you fly with Qantas," the person said.

WorldAustraliaTravel

Popular Stories

1

'I asked if they were dead' - Car rolls off cliff in Auckland

2

Grant Robertson reveals future of cost of living payments

3

Motorcyclist dies in crash after fleeing police in Auckland

4

'Such a negative interview' - Minister and Jack Tame spar on media merger

Latest Stories

'I asked if they were dead' - Car rolls off cliff in Auckland

Two men charged after Auckland military and outdoor store robbed

Baggage handlers in Melbourne stood down for abusing luggage

Good Sorts: Museum celebrates history of West Coast rugby

'Life-Changing' drug on the way for Cystic Fibrosis sufferers

Related Stories

1 dead, 4 injured after rogue wave hits Antarctic cruise ship

Finnish PM warns Russian win would empower aggressors

Chris Dawson jailed for at least 24 years over wife's murder

Spurned NSW woman says boyfriend's death was an accident