NZ teen to race against own mum on iconic Invercargill track

Invercargill's Teretonga Park is New Zealand's oldest permanent racetrack, steeped in history with some of motorsport's best once gracing its tarmac.

In its golden days, it used to play host to greats such as Sterling Moss, Bruce McLaren, Chris Amon and Denny Hulme but 65 years later, it's a rare sight to see such high-end action.

However one Southland teen is gunning to put the 2.57km track back on the map with a special race this weekend.

Fifteen-year-old Alex Crosbie's pace up the ranks has been rapid to say the least; from rookie to a Ferrari academy, winning New Zealand's Wigram Cup and now Formula Ford national champion – all in just two seasons.

"I definitely want to win it again to get my name on the trophy with all those famous people on there," Crosbie told 1News of his most recent triumph.

Like most young drivers, Crosbie's ultimate goal is Formula 1 but his immediate focus is on winning a South Island title this weekend at Teretonga.

He'll have some tough competition though, including someone who knows his every move both on and off the track – his mum.

"I'm just a newbie right at the back of the field," Rachael Beck told 1News.

"So I'm just hoping to not get lapped is my mission!"

Her son isn't making any promises.

"She'll be a wee way down the field but it's good her being out their experiencing what I do and having a go at it."