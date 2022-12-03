Homicide investigation launched after Taranaki man's death

A homicide investigation has been launched into a man's death at a property on Albion Street, Hawera, according to police.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey said in a statement that emergency services were called to the address at 2:30am today, where the man was found already dead.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene and charged with breach of bail and assault.

Police are not currently searching for any other potential suspects.

However, they are examining the site and are being assisted in the ongoing investigation by a woman who was at the property, Detective Bouterey said.

