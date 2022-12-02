Black Ferns announce 'Thank You Aotearoa' tour around NZ

Fans outside of Auckland will finally get a chance to celebrate the Black Ferns' Rugby World Cup triumph with the team themselves with a national tour announced.

The Black Ferns celebrate winning the Rugby World Cup. (Source: Photosport)

This afternoon the Black Ferns confirmed they will embark on the "Thank You Aotearoa" tour starting next week before wrapping up back in Auckland at the World School Sevens tournament on Sunday December 18.

The Black Ferns won defended the Rugby World Cup last month after beating England 34-31 in a thrilling final at a sold out Eden Park, capping a remarkable turn around for the team in less than 12 months under now-retired coach Wayne Smith.

Since then, the Black Ferns have been celebrated on multiple fronts - including a function in Auckland the day after the final, a dominant showing at the World Rugby Awards, $25,000 bonuses and a guest appearance at a Six60 concert - but have yet to officially be celebrated outside of the City of Sails.

The announced tour comes after many members of the team were celebrated in their hometowns already such as parades and events in Kaiatāia for Krystal Murray, Ōpōtiki for Luka Connor and Murupara for Natalie Delamare. Ruby Tui is set to take part in the Greymouth Santa Parade this weekend as well.

Players have also given back in Pacific communities with Maia Roos and Theresa Fitzpatrick returning to their roots in Rarotonga and Samoa respectively and taking part in public events.





Thank You Aotearoa Tour [*players to be confirmed]





Bay of Plenty

Date: Monday 5 December

Time: 4pm

Details: Rip Rugby Finals Night at Omokoroa Sports Ground, Omokoroa

Hamilton

Date: Tuesday 6 December

Time: 3.30pm

Details: A public Meet and Greet at Hamilton Old Boys Rugby Club, Hamilton

New Plymouth

Date: Wednesday 7 December

Time: 4pm

Details: Skills and Drills at Yarrow Stadium

Palmerston North

Date: Thursday 8 December

Time: 3.30pm

Details: A public Meet and Greet at The Square, Palmerston North

Christchurch

Date: Saturday 10 December

Time: from 4.30pm

Details: Players to make an appearance at the Six60 concert at OrangeTheory Stadium

Christchurch

Date: Monday 12 December

Time: 4pm

Details: A public Meet and Greet at Victoria Squad, Christchurch

Wellington

Date: Tuesday 13 December

Time: 12pm

Details: Public reception at New Zealand Parliament Building

Ruatoki

Date: Wednesday 14 December

Time: 11am

Details: A public Meet and Greet and Fun Day at Tiwi Black Park, Ruatoki

Whakatane

Date: Thursday 15 December

Details: To be confirmed

Omaio

Date: Friday 16 December

Time: 2pm

Details: An event to be held at the Ōtūwhare Marae

Gisborne

Date: Saturday 17 December

Time: 4pm

Details: A public Meet and Greet at the Grey St Food Festival, Gisborne

Auckland

Date: Sunday 18 December

Time: 12pm

Details: Meet and Greet at the World Schools Sevens at Pakuranga Rugby Club