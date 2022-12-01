Police restrain 15 properties connected alleged burglary ring

Wellington police have restrained 15 properties belonging to two people involved in the recent Operation Trump Card, a police operation targeting an organised burglary ring.

(Source: 1News)

Sergeant Alex Macdonald said the combined value of the homes, which were recovered by the asset recovery unit, is thought to be in the millions.

The asset recovery unit also implemented restraining orders in the Wellington High Court last week.

In October three people were arrested over the operation involving a variety of stolen items, including mountain bikes and construction materials.

Police said the goods were recovered from residential properties and 15 commercial storage units.

Wellington District Criminal Investigations manager Detective Inspector John van den Heuvel said staff have never before seen a stolen goods ring of this scale.

