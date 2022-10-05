3 arrested over 'significant' Wellington stolen property ring

Three people have been arrested over a "significant" Wellington stolen property ring involving a variety of items, including mountain bikes and construction materials.

Some of the stolen bikes that have been recovered as part of Operation Trump Card. (Source: Supplied)

It comes after 12 searches were carried out by a team of 60 police officers across the capital as part of Operation Trump Card, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Anna Grant said in a statement.

Grant said police recovered "hundreds of thousands of dollars in illegally obtained property" acquired through "theft and burglary, being shoplifted, and obtained by fraud".

The items include mountain bikes and e-bikes; whiteware and other household appliances; high-value tools; and construction materials.

Two men and a woman, who police allege are "key players in receiving stolen goods", were arrested on a "variety" of receiving-related charges, with "further, significant, charges" likely to follow, she said.

Grant said the group had been "highly organised", and the operation involved months of planning.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely.

A large "amount of work" will be carried out in the coming weeks as police work to find the property's rightful owners, she said.

"More details will be made available in due course about options for owners to identify outstanding property."

Anyone who has had items stolen are urged to report it to police.