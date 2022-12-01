New drug 'momentous breakthrough' in fight against Alzheimer's

A new drug proven to slow the progression of early stage Alzheimer's is being labeled a momentous breakthrough in the fight against the disease.

Researchers are getting a first look at the results of a trial of an experimental treatment of nearly 2000 people in the early stages of Alzheimer's.

The disease gradually destroys key areas of the brain involved in memory and understanding.

A protein called amyloid is considered a main contributor.

Drug lecanemab work s by binding to amyloid, which prompts immune cells to attack and clear it from the brain.

Trial participants were given an infusion of the drug, or a placebo, every two weeks for 18 months.

Researchers then tracked them using an 18-point scale that measures cognitive and functional ability.

While it's not a cure, cognitive decline slowed by about a quarter for those that were given the drug.

Also, lecanemab recipients were 31% less likely to advance to the next stage of the disease during the study.

"This is so exciting because now we're getting results, the first results that are indicating that the drug is successfully treating the underlying cause and is slowing down the symptoms and cognitive impairment and also the behavioural symptoms associated with Alzheimer's disease" Dr Emer Macsweeney, a leading London neuroradiologist, said.

Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai says this provides evidence that it's possible to treat devastating conditions like Alzheimer's.

"We believe this provides hope to patients, caregivers and physicians, stimulates further research into Alzheimer's and neurodegenerative diseases" Dr Michael Irizarry said.

Lecanemab can cause side effects including swelling and bleeding in the brain, which 13% of recipients experienced.

Seventy-thousand New Zealanders live with a form of dementia, and that number is expected to more than double to around 170,00 by 2050.

Alzheimer's NZ chief executive Catherine Hall said it's good to know research like this is still going on.

"This one is looking promising but I think we do need to be cautious, the benefit does seem to be quite modest and is still being confirmed.

"It is difficult for people living with dementia though, because you know, this sense of hope and then dashed hopes, the rollercoaster, it just keeps coming through these announcements, so we're really keen to see where this goes and it would be wonderful if it does turn out to be an effective treatment option."

Alzheimer's NZ said it could take some time for the drug to reach New Zealand if it does get approval from regulators, but there is a much more urgent crisis unfolding here.

"Around 30,000 people are missing out on the help and support that they desperately need," Hall said.

"That's because the local Alzheimer's and dementia organisations are just not getting enough funding and our assessment is there is an urgent need of $9 million to make a difference to that."