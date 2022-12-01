Black Sox take mercy rule win against South Africa at World Cup

With the goalposts shifted for the remainder of their World Cup campaign, the Black Sox repaid their loyal fans in Auckland this evening with a convincing 7-0 win over South Africa to open the placement round.

Connor Peden swings against South Africa. (Source: Supplied)

After a nine innings slog with Cuba last night saw them eliminated from title contention, coach Mark Sorenson made slight adjustments to his lineup for the match this evening with some of his less-used players to date getting starts.

They paid back their coach's faith with a mercy rule win in five innings.

After opening the game with three three consecutive ground outs in the first innings, it was clear the Black Sox had their eyes locked in on South African pitcher Grant Olivier but just needed to find their timing to get the scoreboard ticking over.

Jerome Raemaki showed them how to lead off the second innings, launching a deep solo homerun to right field to put his side ahead.

That appeared to be the spark with the Black Sox adding another three runs in the bottom of the third thanks to an RBI double from Cole Evans and an RBI single to Ben Enoka. Enoka went on to swipe home plate for the third run of the impressive two-out rally off a wild pitch.

That saw the Black Sox head to the fourth innings leading 4-0; the nil courtesy of Josh Pettett's efforts on the mound.

With South Africa silenced again in the fourth innings, the Black Sox added another three runs in response after disciplined at-bats from Pita Rona, Bradley Bennett and Cameron Watts saw the New Zealand side conjure three straight walks to load the bases with none out.

That saw Rhys Evans step in to the box and the the third baseman delivered his third extra-base hit of the tournament; a two-RBI double down the left field line.

His brother Cole then added the all-important seventh run to the scoreboard with a hit to second base before they were eventually retired.

That gave the Black Sox three outs to end the game under softball's mercy rule which means a game ends early if a side is leading by a certain amount of runs by the end of a certain amount of innings.

Pettett returned to the middle of the diamond chasing a rare no-hitter at a World Championship - a milestone meaning the pitcher hasn't given up a single hit in their win.

However, South Africa ended that dream with their leadoff hitter in the fifth knocking a single up the middle.

The Black Sox's tidy gloves saw that runner go no further as they wrapped up the win and took their overall record at Rosedale Park to 3-3.

New Zealand returns to the diamond tomorrow night at 7:30pm to face off against World No.2 Japan in a match that will likely decide seventh and eighth in the final standings - a situation neither powerhouse wanted to be in but will get up for regardless.

Final / 5

New Zealand 7 [Jerome Raemaki 1-1, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 BB 1 R / Josh Pettett 5.0 IP, 10 Ks, 1 H, 3 BB, 0 ER, W]

South Africa 0 [Malesela Gavin Phasha 1-2 / Grant Olivier 2.2 IP, 1 K, 4 H, 2 BB, 3 ER, L]