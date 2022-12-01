'Agitated' man with knife arrested at Auckland's LynnMall

A man in possession of a knife was arrested at Auckland's LynnMall this afternoon.

Police were called to the shopping centre around 4pm, after a man with a knife was reported to be inside in an "agitated state".

"Police responded to the area and quickly took the man into custody without further incident," a police spokesperson told 1News.

"There are no reports of any injuries."

Shoppers had posted on social media they were told to leave the mall while the incident unfolded.

Video shows security ushering people away from the scene.

Lynnmall is being evacuated..this security guard aint messing around😅

Whatevers going down started in JB HiFi..they were turning people away saying temporarily closed... pic.twitter.com/6y7uqjScYF — Eli Dobson (@tweetEblurb) December 1, 2022

A witness told 1News he was outside the mall with a friend by the New Lynn train station when police cars raced past.

"When we went in the mall, people were telling us to get inside a store, they locked us in there," he said.

"It's quite surreal, people were running away and police were armed with guns."

Police will remain in the area and speak with retailers to provide them with reassurance.