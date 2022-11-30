Watch: Shocking near-miss on Tasman highway prompts police appeal

A reckless driver was just inches from causing a potentially horrific head-on crash in Tasman on Sunday.

Nelson, Marlborough, West Coast Police captured the incident on dashcam and are appealing for help finding the driver of a dark-coloured BMW.

The car flies around the corner in the wrong lane and at high speed in the video, narrowly missing an oncoming vehicle.

"This was very nearly a devastating high-speed head-on crash that would have almost certainly ended in fatality had it occurred," Senior Constable Matt Harris said.

The near-miss occurred on Moutere Highway near Gardner Valley Road around 2pm on Sunday.

The BMW was last seen travelling towards Upper Moutere and turning onto George Harvey Road, police said.