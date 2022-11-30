Three arrested over illegal deer hunting in Bay of Plenty

Source: 1News

Police have arrested three people for allegedly trespassing and illegally hunting on private Bay of Plenty land.

Hunter file image.

Hunter file image. (Source: istock.com)

The three men, two aged 19 and one 20, were arrested late last night after police received reports of illegal hunters in rural Matatā, just north of Whakatāne.

Police say two deer carcasses were found and a firearm seized.

Rural Response Manager Senior Sergeant Tristan Murray says people living in rural areas are tired of having illegal hunting take place on their land.

"Unlawful hunting puts other people who may be in the area at risk and could have potentially fatal consequences."

Charges against the three hunters are still being decided.

