The new budget-friendly Auckland hotel with a unique twist

A hotel in the Auckland CBD is shaking up the accommodation sector – with a twist.

In an Australasian first, the Lylo combines the cheap stays and communal feel of your average backpackers with the innovative design of sleeping pods and quirky areas to hang out.

"I think what we've done, though, is created something which is a lot more globally appealing," Lylo managing director Tim Alpe told Seven Sharp.

"Yes, we have the shared accommodation piece, but we also have private en suite accommodation that people can use as well."

The food on offer is also quick and friendly on the wallet.

"Every meal, if it can't be made in five minutes, it can't be on the menu. If it can't be done under a $20 sort of retail price, it can't be on the menu," Alpe said.

Prices start at $55 per night.