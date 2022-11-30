Small city in Idaho living in fear after students stabbed

Police appear to be at a loss in tracking down a killer on the loose in the city of Moscow, Idaho - two weeks after a grisly stabbing left four university students dead.

"We know you have questions and so do we," Moscow's police chief James Fry said.

It's not just the general public worried little progress has been made in the investigation, with no arrests, no suspects, no weapons - not even a motive.

Students in the university town have largely stayed away after heading home for Thanksgiving, reluctant to return to the city.

"It's just an eerie feeling - Moscow just doesn't feel the same right now," student Blake Usabel said.

The mysterious murder of the four students - stabbed to death as they slept in their shared, rented house on the outskirts of campus - has left the town of 25,000 reeling.

The last homicide in Moscow was in 2015.

"There was no burglary, there was no robbery, there was no hostage-taking, there was no nothing," mayor Art Bettge said.

"Just a crime...and gone."

More than 1000 tips have been sent to police and more than 100 pieces of evidence collected - including surveillance video which shows two of the victims, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, getting a late-night meal from a food truck before heading home.

The other two victims, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, had also been out that night - but all were home before police believe the killings occured sometime after 3am.

The bodies weren't discovered until two flatmates living on the ground floor of the house didn't get a response to text messages and calls the next day.

"We ask you and we ask the public to please remain patient as this investigation unfolds," Colonel Kedrick Wills of the Idaho State Police said.

But each day that passes brings more concern from the parents of those killed that a killer is still on the loose.

"I haven't earned the ability to grieve. I want to be able to have justice first," Steve Goncalve said. He said his daughter's death haunts him.

"You can't imagine sending your girl to college and then they come back in an urn."