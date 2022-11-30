Just how have the Breakers turned it around in less than a year?

Source: 1News

The Breakers are officially back at the top of the Australian Basketball League ladder, continuing a quite incredible 2022 resurrection.

They head into a big game against Southeast Melbourne with twice as many wins as last year already but veteran Tom Abercrombie said the midseason ranking means nothing "at all" to the side.

After two gruelling seasons based in Australia with a combined record of 17-47, Abercrombie conceded the game was losing it shine.

"It was one of my big motivators coming back this year, was trying to rediscover my love of the game," he said.

"I'm pretty happy to say I'm enjoying myself right now."

So how has it happened?

Personnel helps, as does, finally, playing at home but Abercrombie added the real reason runs deeper.

The New Zealand Breakers talk in a huddle following their loss to Melbourne United.

The New Zealand Breakers talk in a huddle following their loss to Melbourne United. (Source: Photosport)

"The identity that we've tried to build; the togetherness and the culture and all of those things we've tried to do to, I guess, reinstall what it means to a be Breaker."

Coach Mody Maor, who took over the side from Dan Shamir this season, said that identity is a foundation to their campaign.

"[The team's identity] is rooted in its history, the kind of players and teams that were here and won," Maor said.

"If you look at them, there's a common thread to how they played, how they went about their business, how they conducted themselves."

With that said, Maor isn't allowing himself to have "fun" with the team's current 10-3 record.

"I'm not having fun - I feel a lot of other very good and positive emotions; I feel challenged, and fulfilled and satisfied.

"But fun will be when we win at the end."

BasketballBreakers

Popular Stories

1

Student campaigns to ditch the school drop-off

2

The new budget-friendly Auckland hotel with a unique twist

3

1.8m Kiwi phone numbers potentially exposed in WhatsApp data scrape

4

Jack Tame woken from deep sleep to cover Matty McLean on Breakfast

5

Girl, 6, who got Black Ferns on Weet-Bix cards meets her hero

6

Helping domestic abuse survivors personal for Ruby Tui

Latest Stories

Explainer: What hazards are posed by Hawaii volcano Mauna Loa?

Senegal snatch World Cup last 16 spot, Netherlands cruise

US court orders ban on New Zealand exports of several fish species

Apple Music reveals top music in 2022 and listener charts

Just how have the Breakers turned it around in less than a year?

Related Stories

'Grit and toughness' sees Breakers grind out another road win

Breakers challenge NBL to 'do better' after rough travel demands

Abercrombie rejoins Breakers in time for NBL resurgence

Breakers move to top of NBL ladder after 32-point win over Tasmania