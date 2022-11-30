Just how have the Breakers turned it around in less than a year?

The Breakers are officially back at the top of the Australian Basketball League ladder, continuing a quite incredible 2022 resurrection.

They head into a big game against Southeast Melbourne with twice as many wins as last year already but veteran Tom Abercrombie said the midseason ranking means nothing "at all" to the side.

After two gruelling seasons based in Australia with a combined record of 17-47, Abercrombie conceded the game was losing it shine.

"It was one of my big motivators coming back this year, was trying to rediscover my love of the game," he said.

"I'm pretty happy to say I'm enjoying myself right now."

So how has it happened?

Personnel helps, as does, finally, playing at home but Abercrombie added the real reason runs deeper.

"The identity that we've tried to build; the togetherness and the culture and all of those things we've tried to do to, I guess, reinstall what it means to a be Breaker."

Coach Mody Maor, who took over the side from Dan Shamir this season, said that identity is a foundation to their campaign.

"[The team's identity] is rooted in its history, the kind of players and teams that were here and won," Maor said.

"If you look at them, there's a common thread to how they played, how they went about their business, how they conducted themselves."

With that said, Maor isn't allowing himself to have "fun" with the team's current 10-3 record.

"I'm not having fun - I feel a lot of other very good and positive emotions; I feel challenged, and fulfilled and satisfied.

"But fun will be when we win at the end."