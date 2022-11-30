Inside the award-winning Christchurch mansion which cost $4m to build

This year's Master Builders' 'Supreme House of the Year over $1m' is a sprawling modern mansion from Ōtautahi Christchurch.

The stylish dwelling, which cost over $4 million to build, saw a dilapidated Fendalton mansion replaced with a 924sq metre designer home on a 3000 sq metre section.

"We didn't want to design a big behemoth of a thing. We wanted it to be elegant, we wanted it to look beautiful," architect Darren O’Neil told Seven Sharp.

"We wanted it to look timeless and hopefully, this will look good in 20, 30 years."

While the property appears contemporary on the outside, its interior has a more classic feel thanks to its floating marble staircase, brass and steel fittings, and the bluestone spine which runs the length of the home.

The six bedroom, five bathroom abode also boasts a media room, a pool room, a powder room and a bar which wouldn't be out of place in a James Bond film.

"It's not so much what they spend, it's how they spend it. The way they put it together and the design, it's just a perfect marriage of materials and design," builder Mark Metzger said.