Inside the award-winning Christchurch mansion which cost $4m to build

Source: 1News

This year's Master Builders' 'Supreme House of the Year over $1m' is a sprawling modern mansion from Ōtautahi Christchurch.

The stylish dwelling, which cost over $4 million to build, saw a dilapidated Fendalton mansion replaced with a 924sq metre designer home on a 3000 sq metre section.

"We didn't want to design a big behemoth of a thing. We wanted it to be elegant, we wanted it to look beautiful," architect Darren O’Neil told Seven Sharp.

"We wanted it to look timeless and hopefully, this will look good in 20, 30 years."

While the property appears contemporary on the outside, its interior has a more classic feel thanks to its floating marble staircase, brass and steel fittings, and the bluestone spine which runs the length of the home.

The six bedroom, five bathroom abode also boasts a media room, a pool room, a powder room and a bar which wouldn't be out of place in a James Bond film.

"It's not so much what they spend, it's how they spend it. The way they put it together and the design, it's just a perfect marriage of materials and design," builder Mark Metzger said.

New ZealandPropertyChristchurch and Canterbury

Popular Stories

1

NZ city named one of world's best destinations for 2023

2

Air NZ plane struck by lightning mid-flight

3

Dog put down after attack forces school in Auckland into lockdown

4

Dolly Parton shed tears over $160m Jeff Bezos donation

Latest Stories

China vows crackdown on 'hostile forces' as public tests Xi

Inside the award-winning Christchurch mansion which cost $4m to build

First days of summer to get off to wet, chilly start

Parents refusing vaccinated blood for baby's surgery appear in court

'No medical risk' for children receiving vaccinated blood - experts

Related Stories

Blood test that can diagnose heart attacks in minutes developed

Canterbury students chasing land speed record with custom EV

The Block NZ postponed until 2024 due to housing market

22 percent drop in house prices will be a 'relief' – economist