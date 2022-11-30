Excessive TV as kid increases risk of tobacco use, gambling - study

A recent University of Otago study has found excessive television viewing as a child can lead to a higher risk of tobacco use and gambling disorders in adulthood.

Generic image of child watching TV (Source: istock.com)

The research is among the first to assess how a common, but potentially addictive behaviour, leads to disorders later in life.

Data from the Dunedin Multidisciplinary Health and Development Study (known as the Dunedin Study) has been used to investigate how television viewing in childhood was related to the risk of having a substance use disorder or disordered gambling in adulthood.

Study author Dr Helena McAnally says excessive leisure time television viewing between the age of 5 and 15, was associated with a higher risk of alcohol, tobacco, cannabis disorders and disordered gambling in adulthood.

“People often talk of television viewing as an addiction; this research indicates that, for some people, television viewing may be an early expression of an addictive disorder or may lead to later substance-related and other addictive disorders,” she says.

Co-author Professor Bob Hancox says the study highlights the potential need for guidance on digital health and wellbeing.

“Public health agencies have put great effort into advocating for safer alcohol use and safe sexual practices; similar campaigns could be used to advocate for safe screen use.

“The American Academy of Paediatrics' previous recommendation of a daily average limit of two hours of screen time may remain a reasonable guide for leisure-time screen time in children and adolescents,” Professor Hancox says.