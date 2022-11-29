WWI-era glass orb replica returns to Auckland waterfront

It's a poignant piece of history that was largely lost for decades.

A shining glass orb was put in downtown Auckland after the start of the Gallipoli campaign to symbolically guide soldiers home from war.

It was first lit on December 17, 1915, while troops were being evacuated as a beacon of hope and a safe return.

The monument was erected on downtown Auckland's waterfront.

But sometime in the late 1960s or 1970s, it was put into storage to make way for the Downtown Shopping Complex.

The large concrete obelisk was eventually rediscovered years later in 1999, in a shed at the Ports of Auckland.

But the ornate ironwork spire and crucial glass orb have never been seen since. It was placed nearby in 2000, but with much of it missing.

Auckland Council, as part of its downtown rejuvenation, put a fix to that today.

The monument is now back on the waterfront with most of its original concrete base decorated with the names of those who went to war.

On top of that lies a brand new replica orb and spire.

Craftsmanship of the original time was helped along by modern 3D modelling old photos.

"It means a lot when you look at the spire itself with all the names on it," spire engineer Mark Kininmonth told 1News.

"You kind of get a little bit more respect for it and realise what it's all about."

It fell to him to put the last of the monument back together and lift the delicate glass orb, made in Taupō, into position.

"For me it's been two years of trying to work out how to get this thing up there for the people that built it in the first place," Kininmonth said.

He was visibly elated when the job was done.

"It looks great. I've dreamt of it for the last two years but it's not as good as like it is in the flesh," he said.

"I think it looks bloody awesome."

He added, "It's how it should be; it's what it was like 108 years ago."

A WWI-era obelisk with a replica spire and glass orb on Auckland's waterfront. (Source: 1News)

The restored monument now sits near the end of Albert Street, a stone's throw from the ferry building at the redeveloped Te Wānanga.

The beacon, when it was first erected, was also used to guide boats.

"The opportunity to restore and important part of the city's history as well as Quay Street's upgrade has been an honour for the team," Auckland Council's Eric van Essen said.

Brent Withers from DPA Architects was on site to see the pieces come together.

"I hope the families of the people who are represented on the memorial are happy with what we've done here today," he said.