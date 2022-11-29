National hoping to cash in on overseas votes

The National Party's hoping to woo voters who are living overseas.

Chris Bishop, Simeon Brown and Simon Watts are in Sydney this week, meeting with New Zealanders in Australia.

Speaking with 1News, Bishop said a big focus was cashing in on voters who'd felt isolated with the pandemic border closures.

"There's a huge Kiwi expat community here in Sydney," he said.

"Many of them are frustrated with the Labour government back in New Zealand and we want to try and send the message to them they can vote."

1News understands National Party candidates plan to travel to other cities in Australia like Brisbane and Melbourne, along with other cities further afield like London and San Francisco.

As of September this year, there are 65,391 overseas people enrolled to vote, with most historically based in Australia, the UK, the US and Canada.

However, the National Party has history against them in this area.

Traditionally the special votes, which includes overseas ballots, swing left.

Labour is also looking overseas for support.

In a statement, campaign chair Megan Woods said the party was preparing online and in-person campaigns.

"We have supporters and volunteers everywhere from Melbourne to London to New York and run meet up events and campaign activities for people in those areas who want to volunteer."

"Our campaign will be about the future - about who has the best plan to ease the pressure on family budgets and get New Zealand through as our economy recovers from Covid."