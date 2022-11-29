Light plane goes off runway into mangroves at Tauranga Airport

A light plane has gone off the runway at Tauranga Airport this afternoon.

The light plane in the water at Tauranga Airport. (Source: 1News)

Footage from the scene shows a small aircraft in the water by the runway.

Emergency services, including ambulance staff and firefighters, could be seen.

An airport operations manager told 1News the pilot walked away from the crash.

They said the pilot had just taken off and tried to land, adding it appears the plane had engine issues.

The plane crashed about 1.20pm this afternoon. (Source: 1News)

The manager said the regional council has placed booms around the aircraft, but no fuel is leaking.

Emergency services responded to the crash about 1.25pm, a police spokesperson said.

"Only the pilot was onboard. The pilot exited the aircraft without injury. There were no other injuries."

A Fire and Emergency (FENZ) spokesperson said one fire truck attended the scene.