Hercules makes emergency landing at Whenuapai with engine shut down

Source: 1News

A Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) Hercules was forced into an emergency landing with one engine shut down this morning.

An RNZAF Hercules departs for Europe. (Source: RNZAF)

The plane was departing from the RNZAF base in Whenuapai when it occurred.

"The crew shut down one engine in response to a fire warning light," a New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) spokesperson said.

There was no fire on board, and the plane landed without incident. An investigation is now being carried out.

"The crew followed proper procedure at all times as per their training," the NZDF spokesperson said.

New ZealandAuckland

