Gary McCormick leaving More FM breakfast after 18 years

Gary McCormick has announced he will be stepping down from his More FM breakfast show after 18 years behind the mic.

He won't be moving far away from the studio however, remaining in the same building to host a breakfast show on Today FM.

"I'm not sorry about what I am going to do in my new role, but I am certainly going to miss you guys, but then I am still going to be in the building so whether you like it or not you're still going to see me," McCormick joked with his co-hosts as he announced the move on this morning's show.

He added the "it will be a bit jarring" but "probably the time has come".

Exactly what his Today FM role will entail is still under wraps, but McCormick said he will have the chance to do his own show, with podcasts, interviews and politics in the mix.

"I know it’ll be a shock to some people and I hope it doesn’t upset you too much," McCormick said.

"You do become part of people’s lives, particularly in the morning when people are vulnerable and we’re aware of the responsibility we carry to help people through their day."

His new role will being in April next year.