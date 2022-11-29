Armed police seen near Paeroa after reports of person with gun

Source: 1News

Armed police responded to a rural community in the Hauraki District near Paeroa after reports of a person with a gun today.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The police presence was centred around Awaiti.

"Police are responding to a potential sighting of a firearm," a police spokesperson said in a statement earlier today.

"Armed staff are on the scene as a precaution as is standard with any job potentially involving a firearm."

Police were first alerted to the reports of a firearm sighting about 11am.

According to local reports on social media, three roads in the area had been blocked off but have since reopened.

In the latest update around 4pm police said no one of concern or interest has been located and that, "follow-up inquiries" will be made where necessary.

