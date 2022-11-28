Shocking scenes as Turkish keeper bashed with corner flag

A Turkish football match was suspended after a goalkeeper was brutally attacked by a fan with a corner flag.

The match between Goztepe and Altay had been paused due to trouble in the stands. An ambulance was on the pitch to help with an injured fans.

During the stoppage a man was seen running across the pitch carrying a corner flag.

He raced up to Altay's Ozan Evrim Ozenc and smashed him over the head with the pole.

The man hit Ozenc a second time before he was grabbed by nearby officials. Oznec was taken to hospital and suffered a four-centimetre gash in his head.

The match did not resume.