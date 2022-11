One person has died following a single-car crash in South Auckland this evening.

Police say they were called to the scene at the intersection of Pembroke St and Tui Rd, in Papatoetoe, around 7.30pm.

One person died at the scene.

Two others have been taken to hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

"A power pole has been damaged and local residents may notice some power outages while crews work at the scene," police said.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.