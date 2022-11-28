Kiwi teams living the golfing dream in Dubai

Two Kiwi teams are playing on three of the best golf courses in the world this week, having won a place at the World Amateur Match Race in Dubai.

Dubai Creek Golf Club. (Source: Getty)

The World Amateur Match Race is a season-long match play knock-out competition that starts locally and ends for the winners with a tournament final in Dubai against teams from other nations.

Bin Shao and Bo Liu have teamed up along with fellow Kiwis David Neumann and Nick Kotze to compete. Shao and Liu were unable to travel to the 2021 final in Dubai because of Covid travel restrictions, so are competing this year too.

The tournament spans three days at three courses.

Bin Shao and Bo Liu. (Source: Supplied)

"The first day is a Better Ball format, second day is a Texas Scramble (or Ambrose in New Zealand) and the third day is Individual Stroke play," Neumann told 1News.

"Nick and I had a practice round at the Jumeirah Golf Estates Fire Course and it is a lovely course.

"Our first impression of the Fire Course is that it compares to some of the better courses in Auckland and New Zealand - I personally found it similar to Royal Auckland [Papatoetoe]," he said.

A welcome party was held at the Dubai Marina last night ahead of today's first match.

"It feels awesome to be playing here - so many great competitors," Neumann said. "Nick and I still can’t believe that we made it to Dubai and are super proud to be representing New Zealand."

Neumann and Kotze say they are getting used to the weather conditions - 1News spoke to the pair at 6am Dubai time.

"The heat here in is pretty up there - 30 degrees at the moment and this is winter," Neumann said.

Kiwis David Neumann and Nick Kotze having a beer in Dubai. (Source: Supplied)

The first round of the final tournament is being played at Dubai Creek championship golf course and the second round will be at Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Earth course - home to the DP World Tour Championship, the culmination of The Race to Dubai and European Tour Season. The final round will be played at Trump International Golf Course.

Nick Kotze stands beside the winners’ trophy. (Source: Supplied)

The defending champions are James Obrien and Cormac Browne from Ireland, the first game starts at 9.40am (Dubai time.)