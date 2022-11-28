Jack Tame woken from deep sleep to cover Matty McLean on Breakfast

Q + A host Jack Tame came to the aid of his mate Matty McLean this morning when he rushed in to cover the Breakfast hosts shift.

The gallant act came after McLean tested positive for Covid-19 this morning, forcing the late line-up shuffle.

A slightly bleary eyed Tame appeared on camera next to Jenny-May Clarkson and Indira Stewart just after 7:30am to present the news.

Clarkson explained the reason behind their surprise guest.

"We are just a little bit late for your 7:30 news and you may be wondering who this guy is, anyway thank you for being with us this morning Jack, at the last minute, you were in a deep sleep apparently," she said.

"It’s my pleasure my absolute pleasure," Tame replied to laughter.

"Hopefully the pillow marks on my forehead aren’t pressed in too much."

"We appreciate you coming off the bench for your friend Matty who it turns out has Covid, he got a text from his fiancé this morning who was positive, so Matty did a test and he was positive," Clarkson explained.

She added that both herself and Stewart had tested negative.

The show must go on!