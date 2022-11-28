Jack Tame woken from deep sleep to cover Matty McLean on Breakfast

Source: 1News

Q + A host Jack Tame came to the aid of his mate Matty McLean this morning when he rushed in to cover the Breakfast hosts shift.

The gallant act came after McLean tested positive for Covid-19 this morning, forcing the late line-up shuffle.

A slightly bleary eyed Tame appeared on camera next to Jenny-May Clarkson and Indira Stewart just after 7:30am to present the news.

Clarkson explained the reason behind their surprise guest.

"We are just a little bit late for your 7:30 news and you may be wondering who this guy is, anyway thank you for being with us this morning Jack, at the last minute, you were in a deep sleep apparently," she said.

"It’s my pleasure my absolute pleasure," Tame replied to laughter.

"Hopefully the pillow marks on my forehead aren’t pressed in too much."

"We appreciate you coming off the bench for your friend Matty who it turns out has Covid, he got a text from his fiancé this morning who was positive, so Matty did a test and he was positive," Clarkson explained.

She added that both herself and Stewart had tested negative.

The show must go on!

EntertainmentTelevision

Popular Stories

1

Jack Tame woken from deep sleep to cover Matty McLean on Breakfast

2

Baby given fitting nickname after US McDonald's bathroom birth

3

Officer hit by car allegedly driven by ex-reality TV star still hospitalised

4

Govt contacts Twitter after Christchurch terror video circulates

5

Shocking scenes as Turkish keeper bashed with corner flag

6

Britney Spears posts cryptic image lashing out at mystery celeb

Latest Stories

Dairies shut up shop in protest at violence, robberies

Officer hit by car allegedly driven by ex-reality TV star still hospitalised

Black Friday shoppers spend 6.9% less this year

Kiwi driver becomes the first female to podium for McLaren

Newborn among 7 dead in landslide on Italy's Ischia island

Related Stories

Squid Game star O Yeong-su charged with sexual misconduct

TV Award wins for Barbara Dreaver, Jack Tame, Te Karere, The Panthers

Jay Leno released from LA burns clinic after car fire

The Chase star The Beast shows off 63kg weight loss