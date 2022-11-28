Govt contacts Twitter after Christchurch terror video circulates

The Government was forced to contact Twitter to demand the removal of the Christchurch terrorist’s video after it started circulating on the social media platform.

Twitter Headquarters is seen in San Francisco, California, United States (Source: Getty)

It has since been taken down.

Twitter’s automated reporting function didn’t pick up the content as harmful and the social media giant is now sweeping the platform for other instances.

Elon Musk recently became owner and chief executive of the platform, and has overseen sweeping job losses among software engineers and programmers.

A number of contractors responsible for content moderation have also left.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said "Twitter remains a member of the Christchurch Call community and it is our expectation they will continue to take down terrorist content if it is published on their platform”.