Behind The Wire: A rare look inside NZ's high security prisons

Inmates at one of New Zealand's high-security prisons have told Sunday about their hopes and regrets in an unprecedented look at life behind the wire.

They're the burglars, the drug dealers and the recidivist offenders who have lost their privileges and privacy for a shared cell.

But for prison officers, their goal is to keep people safe and aim for rehabilitation.

After months of negotiations, Otago Corrections Facility allowed Sunday's cameras a rare insight into New Zealand's prison system - which still has one of the highest incarceration rates in the developed world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Sunday's full report in the video above.

Find this story interesting? Follow Sunday on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.