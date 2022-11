One person has died after being struck by a vehicle on Auckland's Southern Motorway late last night.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The incident was reported to police at 11.15pm.

Police say inquiries are underway to establish the exact circumstances of the incident but initial information suggests the person had fallen from the East Tamaki Rd overbridge prior to being struck by the vehicle.

A scene examination took place last night, with the motorway closed for about an hour.