3 arrested after Toa Samoa gathering in Auckland's Ōtara

Three people have been arrested after a reported gathering of Toa Samoa supporters in Auckland's Ōtara early this morning.

Police wearing helmets and carrying shields gather in Ōtara Town Centre to clear a gathering of Toa Samoa supporters. (Source: 1News)

Police said there were about 800 to 1000 people in the Ōtara Town Centre. A large number of vehicles were also there.

Toa Samoa lost their Rugby World Cup final to Australia last week but this hasn't stopped supporters from celebrating the team. Toa Samoa had earlier beat Tonga 20-18 to proceed to the quarter-finals and then went on to beat England 27-26 in the semifinal.

A police spokesperson said there were reports of bottles being thrown at officers.

Footage taken by 1News shows a large number of officers wearing helmets, some carrying shields, descending on the town centre to clear the supporters.

Empty bottles of alcohol, some broken, could be seen littering the ground.

Three people were arrested - two for disorder and one for assaulting police.

St John Ambulance said two patients with moderate injuries were taken to Middlemore Hospital. A spokesperson said it was notified of an "incident" about 1.59am and sent two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle.