Unique FreakShakes on the menu at new Cookie Time Bar

Cookie Times second store in New Zealand is set to open tomorrow, adding a new spin on its menu.

Cookie Time opens its new store in Dunedin with a new twist to their menu. (Source: Cookie Time)

Cookie Time Co-Founder and Managing Director Guy Pope-Mayell says the Cookie Bar in Dunedin will have all the usual attractions, plus some new treats only available there.

"Central to this is the concept of putting a treat spin on traditional breakfast items, with an all-day dessert breakfast offer, but served until late. We’ve brought in some famous American cereals to add to the mix, plus a Japanese style milk toast with treat toppings," he said.

The Dunedin menu has a selection of FreakShakes - extraordinary concoctions of ice cream, cookies and confectionery made famous at the Harajuku Cookie Bar in Tokyo.

There's also s’mores, hot cookies and hot and cold drinks on offer.

A cutdown Mini Clubman – Cookie Time’s first delivery vehicle – and a neon Cookie Muncher are key features of the store fit-out.

Pope-Mayell says Dunedin was chosen as the second New Zealand location due to its links with Cookie Time history.

"We have expanded to Dunedin, and then eventually nationwide. So Dunedin has a special place in the Cookie Time world – and we’re thrilled to bring the magical, high energy explosion of flavour and colour that is the Cookie Bar to the heart of the city."

Cookie Time is now moving into full Cookie Bar roll-out mode.

"We’re looking to open a new New Zealand location each year over the next five years."