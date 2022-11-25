Two Wellington CBD buildings evacuated due to flooding

Two Wellington CBD buildings have been evacuated due to flooding this afternoon.

Perpetual Guardian House in Wellington. (Source: Google Maps)

Fire and Emergency NZ said the water had come from the main feed to the fire protection systems in Jackson Stone House.

"The main has been isolated and Fire and Emergency crews are pumping out the basement of that building and also Perpetual Guardian House next door," FENZ Assistant Commander Martin Wilby said.

"Wellington’s reticulated water supply network has not been affected and we have full firefighting water supply to all the surrounding buildings."

Power has been disconnected at both buildings as a precaution.

"Those evacuated this morning include residents and businesses.

"Wellington City Council is supporting those requiring assistance as a result of the evacuations, while Fire and Emergency is working with contractors to re-establish a water supply to Jackson Stone House."