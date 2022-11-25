Two Wellington CBD buildings evacuated due to flooding

Source: 1News

Two Wellington CBD buildings have been evacuated due to flooding this afternoon.

Perpetual Guardian House in Wellington.

Perpetual Guardian House in Wellington. (Source: Google Maps)

Fire and Emergency NZ said the water had come from the main feed to the fire protection systems in Jackson Stone House.

"The main has been isolated and Fire and Emergency crews are pumping out the basement of that building and also Perpetual Guardian House next door," FENZ Assistant Commander Martin Wilby said.

"Wellington’s reticulated water supply network has not been affected and we have full firefighting water supply to all the surrounding buildings."

Power has been disconnected at both buildings as a precaution.

"Those evacuated this morning include residents and businesses.

"Wellington City Council is supporting those requiring assistance as a result of the evacuations, while Fire and Emergency is working with contractors to re-establish a water supply to Jackson Stone House."

New ZealandWellingtonAccidents

Popular Stories

1

Thunderstorms, 100km/h winds possible for much of North Island

2

Lifeguards to leave dangerous Napier beach to deter swimmers

3

Bondi Beach becoming a nude beach for first time

4

Ardern rejects Seymour's criticism of her not being in Sandringham

5

'Love doesn't know math' - Cher addresses partner age gap

6

Body found in search for swimmer missing from Lake Wānaka

Latest Stories

Nationwide protest planned following Sandringham stabbing

15-year-old one of two arrested after gun pointed at vehicle

China expands lockdowns as Covid cases hit daily record

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Wellington man behind $28m liquid ecstasy operation sentenced

Related Stories

Wellington man behind $28m liquid ecstasy operation sentenced

Paekākāriki Surf Club demolished after 60 years due to erosion, climate

Police issue fresh appeal in search for Breanna Muriwai

Two people arrested over Wellington hit-and-run