TV Award wins for Barbara Dreaver, Jack Tame, Te Karere, The Panthers

Barbara Dreaver, 1News’ Pacific Correspondent, has won Reporter of the Year at the NZ TV Awards, while The Panthers has dominated the drama categories.

1News Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver. (Source: 1News)

Among other wins for TVNZ, Q+A host Jack Tame was named News and Current Affairs Presenter of the Year and Te Karere won Best Reo Māori Programme at the awards in Auckland last night.

The Panthers, produced by Tavake Limited for TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+, won eight awards including Best Drama, Best Pasifika Programme, and a Best Director: Comedy/Drama award for Miki Magasiva.

Other TVNZ wins included The Pact, with four awards and Tamati Rimene-Sproat won Best Presenter: Entertainment for his work on Hongi to Hangi And Everything In Between.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrity Treasure Island’s Bree Tomasel won the publicly voted Television Personality of the Year, and Tom Sainsbury won Best Script: Comedy for his work on Wellington Paranormal for TVNZ 2.

In other category wins, Best Māori Programme went to Great Southern Television’s The Casketeers, Attitude Pictures production Down For Love picked the Best Original Reality Series win, and HEIHEI show Bird’s Eye View won Best Children’s Programme.

The Television Legend award was presented to Janine Morrell-Gunn, who began her career with TVNZ back in the 80s, and continues to work closely with the network on shows like the iconic What Now?, produced through her company Whitebait Media.

Other notable wins on the night included Newshub, which was awarded Best News Coverage for its reporting of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Newsroom won for Best Current Affairs Programme for Newsroom Investigates: Breaking Bad Practice, the follow-up to its 2020 investigation of Oranga Tamariki’s practice of ‘reverse uplifts’.

Sky Sport won for Best Sports Programme for 1-39: The Highlanders Story.

It was the first in-person ceremony for the NZTV Awards since 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Full list of 2022 NZTV Awards winners:

Best Post Production Design

James Gardner

The Panthers

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

Best Production Design

Gary Mackay - Production Designer, Alistair Kay Supervising Art Director, Anneke Botha - Set Decorator

ADVERTISEMENT

Cowboy Bebop

Intergalactic Productions Limited / Netflix

Best Costume Design

Sammy Salsa

The Panthers

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

Best Makeup Design

ADVERTISEMENT

Amanda Ashton

Ahikaroa: Season 4

Kura Productions / Whakaata Maori

Best Contribution to a Soundtrack

Native Audio

The Panthers

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

ADVERTISEMENT

Images & Sound Best Original Score

David Long & Stephen Gallagher

Mystic: Series 2

Libertine Pictures & Slim Film + TV / TVNZ 2

Best Editing: Documentary or Factual

Prisca Bouchet, Julie Alp and Annie Goldson

A Mild Touch of Cancer

ADVERTISEMENT

Occasional Productions / Prime

Best Editing: Drama / Comedy Drama

Sacha Campbell

The Panthers

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

Best Camerawork: Documentary or Factual

Bevan Crothers

ADVERTISEMENT

Moko

Velvet Stone Media Ltd / Whakaata Maori

Images & Sound Best Cinematography: Drama / Comedy Drama

Andrew McGeorge

The Panthers

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

Best Script: Comedy

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Sainsbury

Wellington Paranormal - Series 4, Episode 4

New Zealand Documentary Board / TVNZ 2

Best Script: Drama

Harry McNaughton and Natalie Medlock

The Pact, Episode 2

KOHA Productions / TVNZ+

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Director: Multi Camera

Mitchell Hawkes

Stan Walker: Impossible Live

Kura Productions / South Pacific Pictures / TVNZ 2

Best Director: Documentary/Factual

Chris Graham

Scribe: Return of the Crusader

ADVERTISEMENT

The Down Low Concept / TVNZ+

Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama / Comedy Drama

Miki Magasiva

The Panthers, Episode 1

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

Best Live Event Coverage

Celebrate Matariki

ADVERTISEMENT

Brendon Butt, Tobias Jones

Kahawai Productions / Various

Best Supporting Actress

Timmie Cameron

The Pact

KOHA Productions / TVNZ+

Best Supporting Actor

ADVERTISEMENT

Scotty Cotter

Kura

Plus6Four Entertainment / TVNZ+

Reporter of the Year

Barbara Dreaver

1 News

TVNZ / TVNZ 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Presenter: Entertainment

Tamati Rimene-Sproat

Hongi To Hangi: And Everything In Between

Great Southern Television Limited / TVNZ 1

Best Presenter: News And Current Affairs

Jack Tame

Q+A with Jack Tame

ADVERTISEMENT

TVNZ / TVNZ 1

Best Actor

Ian Mune

The Pact

KOHA Productions / TVNZ+

Best Actress

Irene Wood

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pact

KOHA Productions / TVNZ+

Television Legend

Janine Morrell-Gunn

Te Mangai Paho Best Maori Programme

The Casketeers

Annabelle Lee-Mather, Philip Smith, Viv Wigby-Ngatai, Chris Anderton, Francis Tipene, Kaiora Tipene

ADVERTISEMENT

Great Southern Television Limited / TVNZ 1

Te Mangai Paho Best Reo Maori Programme

Te Karere

Rapaera Tawhai, Ripeka Timutimu, Scotty Morrison

TVNZ / TVNZ 1

NZ On Air Best Pasifika Programme

The Panthers

ADVERTISEMENT

Halaifonua Finau, Tom Hern, Vea Mafile'o, Chris Graham, Mario Faumui

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

NZ On Air Best Children's Programme

Bird's Eye View

Sharlene George, Gal Greenspan, Tania Smiler, Gemma Easton, Pete Circuitt, Jared Kahi

SweetShop & Green and Studio Local / HEIHEI

Best Sports Programme

ADVERTISEMENT

1-39: The Highlanders Story

Ross Karl, Mark Malaki- Williams

Sky Sport

Best Entertainment Programme

Semele

Rebecca Tansley, Rochelle Leef, Tash Christie

N.Z. Opera & Greenstone TV / Sky Arts

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Factual Series

Chatham Islanders

Kathleen Mantel

Black Iris Limited / Whakaata Maori

Best Current Affairs Programme

Newsroom Investigates: Breaking Bad Practice

Melanie Reid, Mark Jennings, Bonnie Sumner, Paul Enticott

ADVERTISEMENT

Newsroom

Best Original Reality Series

Down for Love

Robyn Paterson, Candida Beveridge

Attitude Pictures / TVNZ 2

Best Format Reality Series

Match Fit - Series 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Dolbel, Mark Taylor, Bailey Mackey

Pango Productions / Warner Bros. Discovery/Three

Television Personality of the Year

Bree Tomasel

Celebrity Treasure Island (TVNZ 2)

Best Comedy

Raised by Refugees

ADVERTISEMENT

Bronwynn Bakker, Cam Bakker, Pax Assadi

Kevin & Co / Prime

NZ On Air Best Documentary

Stuff Circuit - Disordered

Paula Penfold, Louisa Cleave, Toby Longbottom, Phil Johnson

Stuff

Best News Coverage

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia Invades Ukraine

Newshub

Warner Bros. Discovery / Newshub

NZ On Air Best Drama

The Panthers

Halaifonua Finau, Tom Hern, Vea Mafile'o, Chris Graham, Mario Faumui

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+