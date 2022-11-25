TV Award wins for Barbara Dreaver, Jack Tame, Te Karere, The Panthers

Barbara Dreaver, 1News’ Pacific Correspondent, has won Reporter of the Year at the NZ TV Awards, while The Panthers has dominated the drama categories.
Among other wins for TVNZ, Q+A host Jack Tame was named News and Current Affairs Presenter of the Year and Te Karere won Best Reo Māori Programme at the awards in Auckland last night.
The Panthers, produced by Tavake Limited for TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+, won eight awards including Best Drama, Best Pasifika Programme, and a Best Director: Comedy/Drama award for Miki Magasiva.
Other TVNZ wins included The Pact, with four awards and Tamati Rimene-Sproat won Best Presenter: Entertainment for his work on Hongi to Hangi And Everything In Between.
Celebrity Treasure Island’s Bree Tomasel won the publicly voted Television Personality of the Year, and Tom Sainsbury won Best Script: Comedy for his work on Wellington Paranormal for TVNZ 2.
In other category wins, Best Māori Programme went to Great Southern Television’s The Casketeers, Attitude Pictures production Down For Love picked the Best Original Reality Series win, and HEIHEI show Bird’s Eye View won Best Children’s Programme.
The Television Legend award was presented to Janine Morrell-Gunn, who began her career with TVNZ back in the 80s, and continues to work closely with the network on shows like the iconic What Now?, produced through her company Whitebait Media.
Other notable wins on the night included Newshub, which was awarded Best News Coverage for its reporting of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Newsroom won for Best Current Affairs Programme for Newsroom Investigates: Breaking Bad Practice, the follow-up to its 2020 investigation of Oranga Tamariki’s practice of ‘reverse uplifts’.
Sky Sport won for Best Sports Programme for 1-39: The Highlanders Story.
It was the first in-person ceremony for the NZTV Awards since 2020.
Full list of 2022 NZTV Awards winners:
Best Post Production Design
James Gardner
The Panthers
Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+
Best Production Design
Gary Mackay - Production Designer, Alistair Kay Supervising Art Director, Anneke Botha - Set Decorator
Cowboy Bebop
Intergalactic Productions Limited / Netflix
Best Costume Design
Sammy Salsa
The Panthers
Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+
Best Makeup Design
Amanda Ashton
Ahikaroa: Season 4
Kura Productions / Whakaata Maori
Best Contribution to a Soundtrack
Native Audio
The Panthers
Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+
Images & Sound Best Original Score
David Long & Stephen Gallagher
Mystic: Series 2
Libertine Pictures & Slim Film + TV / TVNZ 2
Best Editing: Documentary or Factual
Prisca Bouchet, Julie Alp and Annie Goldson
A Mild Touch of Cancer
Occasional Productions / Prime
Best Editing: Drama / Comedy Drama
Sacha Campbell
The Panthers
Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+
Best Camerawork: Documentary or Factual
Bevan Crothers
Moko
Velvet Stone Media Ltd / Whakaata Maori
Images & Sound Best Cinematography: Drama / Comedy Drama
Andrew McGeorge
The Panthers
Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+
Best Script: Comedy
Tom Sainsbury
Wellington Paranormal - Series 4, Episode 4
New Zealand Documentary Board / TVNZ 2
Best Script: Drama
Harry McNaughton and Natalie Medlock
The Pact, Episode 2
KOHA Productions / TVNZ+
Best Director: Multi Camera
Mitchell Hawkes
Stan Walker: Impossible Live
Kura Productions / South Pacific Pictures / TVNZ 2
Best Director: Documentary/Factual
Chris Graham
Scribe: Return of the Crusader
The Down Low Concept / TVNZ+
Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama / Comedy Drama
Miki Magasiva
The Panthers, Episode 1
Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+
Best Live Event Coverage
Celebrate Matariki
Brendon Butt, Tobias Jones
Kahawai Productions / Various
Best Supporting Actress
Timmie Cameron
The Pact
KOHA Productions / TVNZ+
Best Supporting Actor
Scotty Cotter
Kura
Plus6Four Entertainment / TVNZ+
Reporter of the Year
Barbara Dreaver
1 News
TVNZ / TVNZ 1
Best Presenter: Entertainment
Tamati Rimene-Sproat
Hongi To Hangi: And Everything In Between
Great Southern Television Limited / TVNZ 1
Best Presenter: News And Current Affairs
Jack Tame
Q+A with Jack Tame
TVNZ / TVNZ 1
Best Actor
Ian Mune
The Pact
KOHA Productions / TVNZ+
Best Actress
Irene Wood
The Pact
KOHA Productions / TVNZ+
Television Legend
Janine Morrell-Gunn
Te Mangai Paho Best Maori Programme
The Casketeers
Annabelle Lee-Mather, Philip Smith, Viv Wigby-Ngatai, Chris Anderton, Francis Tipene, Kaiora Tipene
Great Southern Television Limited / TVNZ 1
Te Mangai Paho Best Reo Maori Programme
Te Karere
Rapaera Tawhai, Ripeka Timutimu, Scotty Morrison
TVNZ / TVNZ 1
NZ On Air Best Pasifika Programme
The Panthers
Halaifonua Finau, Tom Hern, Vea Mafile'o, Chris Graham, Mario Faumui
Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+
NZ On Air Best Children's Programme
Bird's Eye View
Sharlene George, Gal Greenspan, Tania Smiler, Gemma Easton, Pete Circuitt, Jared Kahi
SweetShop & Green and Studio Local / HEIHEI
Best Sports Programme
1-39: The Highlanders Story
Ross Karl, Mark Malaki- Williams
Sky Sport
Best Entertainment Programme
Semele
Rebecca Tansley, Rochelle Leef, Tash Christie
N.Z. Opera & Greenstone TV / Sky Arts
Best Factual Series
Chatham Islanders
Kathleen Mantel
Black Iris Limited / Whakaata Maori
Best Current Affairs Programme
Newsroom Investigates: Breaking Bad Practice
Melanie Reid, Mark Jennings, Bonnie Sumner, Paul Enticott
Newsroom
Best Original Reality Series
Down for Love
Robyn Paterson, Candida Beveridge
Attitude Pictures / TVNZ 2
Best Format Reality Series
Match Fit - Series 2
Aaron Dolbel, Mark Taylor, Bailey Mackey
Pango Productions / Warner Bros. Discovery/Three
Television Personality of the Year
Bree Tomasel
Celebrity Treasure Island (TVNZ 2)
Best Comedy
Raised by Refugees
Bronwynn Bakker, Cam Bakker, Pax Assadi
Kevin & Co / Prime
NZ On Air Best Documentary
Stuff Circuit - Disordered
Paula Penfold, Louisa Cleave, Toby Longbottom, Phil Johnson
Stuff
Best News Coverage
Russia Invades Ukraine
Newshub
Warner Bros. Discovery / Newshub
NZ On Air Best Drama
The Panthers
Halaifonua Finau, Tom Hern, Vea Mafile'o, Chris Graham, Mario Faumui
Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+