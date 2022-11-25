Tayla Bruce wins lawn bowls world title on home soil

Tayla Bruce has added her name to a proud list in New Zealand lawn bowls history after winning the women's championship at the World Singles Champion of Champions event this afternoon.

World singles champions Tayla Bruce (New Zealand) and Sam Tolchard (England). (Source: Supplied)

Bruce took down hot favourite Carla Krizanic of Australia 8-6, 10-9 in a thrilling final in Wellington to win the title.

The reigning New Zealand champion adds her name to a list of Kiwi winners made up of Jan Khan [2010], Jo Edwards [2011, 2018] and Sandra Keith [2012].

After winning two elimination matches against Marea Modutlwa from Botswana, then USA champion Anne Nunes in the semi finals, Bruce managed to win the title after she applied the final blow on the ninth end of the second set by crafting a treble.

It caps off a special year for the four-time national champion as she was also a member of the Blackjacks women’s four that claimed bronze at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in August.

England's Sam Tolchard won the men's final after beating Malaysia's Izzat Shameer Dzulkeple.